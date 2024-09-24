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Subscribe to Jeremy Loffredo

Jeremy Loffredo has written long form investigative reports for various news agencies. He's produced documentary reports examining issues of economic unrest, state-backed terror, and war — in Russia, France, and Palestine. Loffredo lives in New York.

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