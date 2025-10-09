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President Jared Kushner
When Jared Kushner was a teenager, Benjamin Netanyahu slept in his bedroom.
17 hrs ago
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Jeremy Loffredo
89
15
47
The New York Times Just Argued With Me on Twitter
After I criticized two of its Iran war articles for uncritically repeating U.S. and Israeli military claims, the newspaper began tweeting at me and…
Mar 12
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Jeremy Loffredo
148
17
56
January 2026
Iran and the laundering of Israeli Propaganda by the New York Times
Edward Herman and Noam Chomsky argued that propaganda in liberal democracies does not announce itself as propaganda.
Jan 22
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Jeremy Loffredo
179
20
73
The Art of Making Pentagon Infrastructure Look Like Iranian Activism
By The New York Times
Jan 16
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Jeremy Loffredo
219
16
78
October 2025
Locked in the Levant
a firsthand account of my arrest by the IDF and my incarceration and interrogations by the Israeli security services.
Oct 9, 2025
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Jeremy Loffredo
205
60
May 2025
Exclusive Look Inside UNRWA Aid Warehouse for Gaza
While in Amman, Jordan I was invited by UNRWA to tour their warehouse compound, where thousands of pounds of humanitarian supplies remain stuck as…
May 31, 2025
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Jeremy Loffredo
76
5
36
March 2025
Exclusive Interview: Israeli Teacher Imprisoned, Accused of Treason for Facebook Posts
On November 9th, 2023, Israeli police raided the home of high school civics teacher Meir Baruchin, arresting him and subjecting him to four days of…
Mar 2, 2025
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Jeremy Loffredo
148
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49
February 2025
Israeli Police Raid Educational Bookshop
Exclusive 2023 interview with Palestinian co-owner of Educational Bookshop in Jerusalem.
Feb 27, 2025
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Jeremy Loffredo
36
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© 2026 Jeremy Loffredo
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