Jeremy Loffredo

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Lena's avatar
Lena
5d

Injuries and deaths from radiation cannot be hidden. There would be reports of people dying with their death looking like it was in Chernobyl, no?

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Bob Martin's avatar
Bob Martin
5d

It wouldn't surprise me in the slightest. USrael is the definition of ruthless.

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