Donald Trump posted a video to Truth Social on Tuesday showing the skies above Isfahan, Iran, a city of 2.3 million people, consumed by a series of enormous explosions and secondary blasts tearing across a military complex, with a massive cloud rising above the city that observers across social media and in mainstream press widely described as a mushroom cloud.

Isfahan, Iran - March 30 2026

A US official told the Wall Street Journal that American forces had struck a large ammunition depot using a “high volume” of 2,000-pound bunker-buster bombs, conventional weapons hitting a conventional target. Experts noted that large conventional explosions, particularly those triggering secondary detonations of stored munitions, can produce mushroom-shaped clouds.

The United States has declared the destruction of Iran’s nuclear program a primary objective of this war. The IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, the most authoritative voice on nuclear matters on the planet, was asked directly on CBS News’s Face the Nation on March 22 if it was possible to accomplish that objective. His answer: “Unless it was nuclear war and you go for destruction in an unfathomable way, which we hope, of course, will not, never be the case.” The Arms Control Association has noted that Iranian mountain-embedded nuclear infrastructure is nearly impossible to destroy with conventional strikes. So the head of the world’s nuclear watchdog says the job requires nuclear weapons and independent arms experts say the conventional weapons being used cannot reach the targets, and yet the bombing continues and mushroom clouds keep rising over Iranian cities. Almost nobody in mainstream Western media is willing to ask the obvious question: if the weapons you are publicly using certainly cannot do the job, what are you actually using?

The story begins not in Isfahan in 2026, but in a bomb crater in Khiam, Lebanon, in 2006.

Dr. Christopher Busby, Scientific Secretary of the European Committee on Radiation Risk and a former member of the UK Ministry of Defence’s Depleted Uranium Oversight Board, was contacted by a Lebanese doctor who had measured radiation levels at a crater left by an Israeli strike. The readings were alarming, approximately 20 times the background radiation of the surrounding area. Busby sent a colleague to collect soil samples from the crater and an air filter from an ambulance operating in Beirut during the bombardment. When those samples were analyzed by two independent laboratories using two different methods, what they found was not depleted uranium, the radioactive material commonly used in conventional precision munitions, but enriched uranium, the kind used in nuclear weapons.

“Was the enriched uranium in the Lebanon bomb a real finding?” Busby wrote in a 2024 paper. “Could it have been a laboratory error? The answer is No. We used two different laboratories and two different uranium analysis methods.”

The finding was significant enough that Robert Fisk, the longtime Middle East correspondent for The Independent and one of the most decorated foreign correspondents of his generation, published it under the headline: Israel’s Secret Uranium Bomb. When The Independent asked Israel directly whether it had used uranium-based weapons in Lebanon, the Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Mark Regev replied that “Israel does not use any weaponry which is not authorized by international law or international conventions.”

Robert Fisk in 2005

But that answer has a significant problem. The documented record shows that Israel routinely uses weapons in ways that violate international law, and has repeatedly denied doing so until the evidence became impossible to contest. Human Rights Watch documented Israel’s widespread illegal use of white phosphorus in Gaza in 2009. And when Israel began using white phosphorus again in Lebanon and Gaza in October 2023, it initially denied doing so, until Human Rights Watch verified videos showing multiple airbursts of artillery-fired white phosphorus over the Gaza City port and along the Israel-Lebanon border. As recently as March 2026, Human Rights Watch reported that Israel used illegal white phosphorus munitions in violation of international law in the southern Lebanese town of Yohmor. The pattern is very consistent: Israel denies using a weapon, the evidence proves otherwise, and the denial quietly disappears. The Foreign Ministry spokesman’s cookie cutter denial to Fisk about “mini nukes” fits that pattern perfectly.

The UN sent a team to Lebanon to take independent samples following Fisk’s enriched Uranium report, but their results showed natural uranium ratios. The discrepancy between the UN’s findings and Green Audit’s was never officially resolved, and the story largely disappeared from Western media. What did not disappear was the pattern Busby kept finding at every site where the US or Israel had attempted to destroy deeply buried or heavily fortified infrastructure.

Busby and his research organization Green Audit found enriched uranium signatures in Gaza in 2008, in Fallujah in 2003, and most recently in soil collected from the site of the September 2024 strike in Beirut’s Dahieh suburb that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. [[On that last point, I was actually present at the strike scene in Dahieh in the aftermath, and it was an open secret among residents of the surrounding blocks that something beyond a conventional weapon had been used. People who lived within the immediate area were unanimous on this point and spoke about it openly.]]

Busby’s theory is that Israel and the United States have developed and deployed a weapon, small enough to arrive in a conventional strike package, that uses cold fusion to generate neutrons and produce enriched uranium as a byproduct. It kills with a radiation flash, leaves no fission signature like caesium-137 that would trigger standard nuclear monitoring systems, and produces inhalable uranium dust that causes cancers, birth defects, and immune collapse in exposed populations years later.

The pushback on Busby’s conclusions has come from almost entirely Western institutions and experts closely aligned with the US and Israel. The standard objection is that conflict zone samples can produce false results due to contamination or chain of custody issues. Busby’s methodology was specifically designed to address this: the Lebanon samples were sent to two completely independent laboratories, including the Harwell laboratory in Oxfordshire, the same facility used by the UK Ministry of Defence, and confirmed by a second lab at the School of Ocean Sciences in Bangor using an entirely different analytical method. Both returned the same result. Those raising the contamination objection have never explained how two separate institutions using two separate techniques could independently arrive at identical findings through error. They also deserve to be weighed against the fact that the governments most invested in these findings being wrong are the same governments being accused, and that those same governments have a well-documented history of denying the use of illegal weapons until the evidence makes denial impossible.

An account on X posting under the handle @OMApproach, which has been tracking the Isfahan strikes, made the following argument this week: “In my opinion, the USA and Israel are using tactical nuclear weapons against Iran. Those below 0.5 kilotons cannot be easily detected or confirmed by the CTBTO, so they are probably using tactical nuclear weapons below 0.5 kilotons.” The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization, known as the CTBTO, operates the international monitoring system designed to detect nuclear explosions. If the argument is correct that weapons below a certain yield fall beneath the threshold of reliable detection, then the absence of a CTBTO alert is not the clean exoneration it’s presented as.

The United States has stated that eliminating Iran’s nuclear program is the primary war objective. The Director General of the IAEA has said that objective cannot be achieved by any conventional military campaign because the facilities are buried too deep. But the bombs keep falling, and the man finding enriched uranium in the craters they leave behind is not a conspiracy theorist or an outlier. Dr. Christopher Busby is a former member of the UK Ministry of Defence’s own Weaponized Uranium Oversight Board, a Scientific Secretary of the European Committee on Radiation Risk, a former Fellow of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Liverpool, and an expert witness whose testimony has been accepted in courts in the UK and Australia. He has been submitting his findings to independent laboratories and peer reviewed journals since 2006. He has found enriched uranium at strike sites in Lebanon, Fallujah, Gaza, and Beirut. He has been doing this for nearly two decades. Nobody has definitively proven him wrong. And the IAEA’s own director general has now said, on American television, that the only thing capable of actually finishing this job is a nuclear weapon.

So the question stands: are we already using them?