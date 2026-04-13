There’s a federal law that makes every dollar of military aid the United States sends to Israel illegal. The Symington Amendment of 1976 is an active, unrepealed law that Israel and successive American administrations have together spent fifty years constructing an elaborate secret apparatus to avoid enforcing. It bans U.S. economic and military assistance to any country that acquires nuclear enrichment technology outside of IAEA safeguards, a threshold Israel crossed decades ago and hasn’t come back from.

Israel hasn't signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, the 1968 international agreement that established the legal framework for preventing the spread of nuclear weapons and that the vast majority of the world's nations have joined, hasn't submitted to IAEA inspections, and has never officially acknowledged that it even possesses a single nuclear weapon, a silence that isn't accidental but rather a carefully maintained policy that the United States government has actively, deliberately, and secretly enforced on Israel's behalf for more than fifty years, not because it serves American interests, but because without it, every dollar of aid flowing to Israel would be plainly and inarguably illegal under a law that Congress passed and that no president nor the legislative branch has ever had the political will to apply.

Israel’s Dimona Nuclear Facility

Secret Letters

The Symington Amendment is what makes the aid illegal, but what has kept that illegality hidden from one administration to the next was revealed in 2018 by journalist Adam Entous in The New Yorker: a series of secret written pledges, signed by American presidents beginning with Bill Clinton committing the United States to protecting Israel's undeclared nuclear arsenal from scrutiny, pledging never to pressure Israel to give it up, and binding each president to never even publicly acknowledge that the arsenal exists in the first place.

Letters were subsequently signed by George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Obama’s signature reportedly came just one month after he delivered a major speech in Prague laying out America’s commitment to a world free of nuclear weapons, and his advisers learned quickly, according to former officials quoted in The New Yorker, just how alarmed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was that Obama might actually mean what he said, and the letter followed within weeks.

The handoff between administrations has been so tightly controlled that when Trump’s team arrived at the White House in January 2017, they didn’t find any copies of the previous letters anywhere in the building. The documents had been sent to archives while the Israelis, of course, had kept their own copies. Israeli Ambassador Ron Dermer came to the White House almost immediately and asked to meet with National Security Advisor Michael Flynn specifically to arrange for Trump to sign an updated version of the nuke letter.

Trump aides were reportedly caught entirely off guard by the request, telling Dermer they needed time to study the issue, which suggested that Obama administration officials hadn’t ever briefed their successors on the letter’s existence at all. The Israelis’ insistence on keeping the number of Americans read into these conversations as small as possible had contributed to a situation where the incoming administration of the world’s most powerful country genuinely didn’t know it had been signing secret nuclear commitments to a foreign government for two decades. The frustration this produced among Trump’s staff was apparently considerable, with one American official reportedly snapping at the Israeli delegation: “This is our fucking house.”

Nobel Peace Laureate and former Archbishop Desmond Tutu, writing in The Guardian, described every recent U.S. administration as having performed a “perverse ritual” upon entering office, each one agreeing to undermine U.S. law by signing secret letters stipulating they won’t acknowledge something everyone already knows.

Israel’s Dimona Nuclear Facility

Gag Order

The secret letters operate at the level of heads of state, but the machinery of silence reaching into the agencies, the nuclear laboratories, the bureaucracies, and the professional lives of ordinary federal employees working anywhere near the national security apparatus.

In 2012, the Obama administration formalized what had previously been an informal culture of suppression. The Department of Energy issued a classification bulletin known as WNP-136, a guidance document whose Orwellian official title read “Guidance on Release of Information Relating to the Potential for an Israeli Nuclear Capability,” framing the question of whether Israel possessed nuclear weapons as though it were still genuinely open. The bulletin applied only to Israel, and not to India, Pakistan, or North Korea, the only other nations outside the NPT framework with known or suspected arsenals, which itself communicates something about whose interests the document was actually designed to protect. It forbids all U.S. government employees and contractors from discussing Israel’s nuclear weapons program.

James Doyle was a nuclear analyst at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico with a long career in nonproliferation research. In 2013 he wrote an academic article for a professional journal in which he discussed Israel’s nuclear weapons. Some time later, a congressional staffer read the piece and referred it back to classification officials for a second look, and what followed was the systematic dismantling of Doyle’s professional life: his security clearance was revoked, his pay was cut, his home computer was searched and seized, and he was ultimately fired from a position he’d held for years. No allegation was ever made that the article contained classified information, because it had already been cleared, and the offense, as far as the available record indicates, was simply writing plainly and in public about a thing that the classification bulletin required everyone to pretend wasn’t known.

Former Nuclear Regulatory Commission commissioner Victor Gilinsky wrote that American diplomats, and in fact all U.S. government employees, are forced to pretend they know nothing about Israeli nuclear weapons, and that since everyone knows that isn't true, the pretense actively hobbles America's ability to pursue coherent policy on restraining the spread of nuclear weapons in the Middle East. The absurdity is sharpened by the fact that Israel itself feels no parallel obligation to stay quiet when signaling its nuclear capability serves a strategic purpose.

What the Law Actually Requires

The Symington Amendment directs that U.S. economic and military assistance “shall be terminated” to any country that delivers or receives nuclear enrichment technology outside full-scope international safeguards, and its trigger is a presidential determination that a country has engaged in prohibited nuclear activity. The reason no such determination has ever been made with respect to Israel isn’t because the evidence is absent but because making it would require every living former president, secretary of state, and national security advisor to answer for fifty years of deliberate lawbreaking, would end the flow of American military funding that an entire ecosystem of defense contractors, lobbyists, and career diplomats has been built around, and would unravel a geopolitical arrangement that Washington has treated as a foundation of world order for half a century.

In 2016, a lawsuit filed in federal court argued that foreign aid to Israel directly violates the Symington Amendment, which bans aid to clandestine nuclear powers. The CIA, the White House, the State Department, and the Treasury Department each declined to comment. The government’s defense hasn’t been a substantive argument that Israel doesn’t have nuclear weapons but has rested entirely on the procedural claim that no president has ever formally determined that Israel has nuclear weapons, and that without such a determination the statutory trigger is never pulled, which is precisely the function the secret letters and WNP-136 were designed to serve: not to create genuine uncertainty about Israel’s nuclear status but to ensure that American officials never produce the formal finding that would make the law’s consequences unavoidable.

The Symington Amendment does allow for a presidential waiver, available if the president certifies to Congress that cutting off aid would seriously harm vital U.S. interests, and similar waivers were granted to both Pakistan and India when their nuclear programs became too visible to manage through ordinary bureaucratic inattention, but no administration has ever sought such a waiver for Israel, because seeking one would require publicly acknowledging the nuclear program that the entire structure of letters and classification bulletins has been constructed to deny. Tutu made this point directly in The Guardian, noting that U.S. presidents and politicians haven’t acknowledged that Israel has nuclear weapons even though the law offers an exemption that would allow funding to continue if the president simply certified to Congress that aid to a nuclear proliferator served a vital U.S. interest. The waiver exists, it’s been used for other countries in comparable situations, and the reason it’s never been invoked for Israel is that invoking it would require a formal and public admission that the entire fifty-year architecture of silence was constructed specifically to avoid making.

AOC & Co

There’s a particular silence worth examining separately from the one enforced by classification bulletins and secret letters, and that’s the silence maintained by the American politicians who have built their public identities around opposing U.S. support for Israel.

In the years since the Gaza conflict intensified public debate about American military assistance, figures like Representative Ilhan Omar, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and the broader progressive caucus have made the case repeatedly and at considerable political cost that the United States should condition or reduce aid to Israel on human rights grounds, citing civilian casualties, violations of international humanitarian law, and the obstruction of aid into Gaza. These are legitimate arguments that have required genuine political courage in an environment where criticism of Israeli policy is routinely weaponized, but not one of these figures has stood up and said the thing that the law actually supports: that the aid isn’t merely inadvisable or immoral but illegal, and has been illegal for decades, under a statute that Congress already passed.

Check out journalist Sam Husseini asking high-level American politicians if Israel has nuclear weapons: