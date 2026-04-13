Jeremy Loffredo

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Decensored News's avatar
Decensored News
10hEdited

This is part of why most U.S. government officials never talk about Israel's nukes, and won't acknowledge their existence when asked.

See here for a video compilation: https://decensorednews.substack.com/p/sam-husseini-israel-nuclear-weapons-video-pence-kerry-negroponte

Veterans for Peace sent the Biden admin an 11-page letter in 2024 demanding that the president “issue a formal finding that Israel is (1) not a signatory to the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty of 1968; (2) that Israel is, as a matter of law, a ‘non-nuclear-weapon state’ under the NPT; (3) that Israel has acquired an arsenal of nuclear weapons with the means of using them in war and has experimentally detonated nuclear weapons in the past; and (4) that Israel has violated 22 U.S.C. § 2799aa-1(b)(1)(B).”

“Federal law requires President Biden to end all defense sales and licensing of Munitions List exports to Israel, terminate all foreign military financing, cease delivery of any military weapons and munitions and implement all other aid cutoffs and curtailments required by the Symington and Glenn Amendments,” they said.

Source / full letter: https://www.veteransforpeace.org/files/8917/1345/5099/VFP_Israel_nukes_ltr_FINAL____4-18-24.pdf

Thanks for bringing attention to this issue, Jeremy.

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
9h

Great article! What is the perverse incentive to keep quiet about this, given, as you report, that a waiver is available? Are there criminal penalties to this law, which would go some way in explaining the reticence of successive presidents to avoid outing their predecessors? If not, is does seem inexplicable.

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