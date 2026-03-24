Jeremy Loffredo

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Bob Martin's avatar
Bob Martin
18h

Excellent article, very eye-opening indeed.

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Teresa's avatar
Teresa
1dEdited

I will not support Neo-Nazi’s no matter who they choose to follow, or not, speak out against, or not. I would never trust this sudden change, and no doubt they will change again, once whatever has occurred, is straightened out. In my opinion, this is only temporary, and, their waffling is simply a tactic.

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