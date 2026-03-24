When the United States and Israel launched an unprovoked bombing campaign against Tehran on February 28, assassinating Iran’s supreme leader and unleashing a war that shows no sign of ending, most European governments rushed to condemn Iranian retaliation while saying nothing about the strikes that started it. In effect, they endorsed the war by refusing to oppose it. Germany’s Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) took a different position. Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla, the party’s co-leaders, put out a statement the same day the bombs fell:

“The renewed destabilisation of the Middle East is not in Germany’s interest and must be brought to an end.”¹

AfD MEP Tomasz Fröhlich warned that “a further collapse of Iran would be catastrophic, unleashing massive migration waves, severe energy price shocks, and a cascade of other collateral damage that would inevitably burden our own population.”² Chrupalla, asked about Trump directly, said the president was becoming a “president of war.”³

AfD’s Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla

The AfD is not alone. Italy’s League, a nationalist party led by Matteo Salvini that has cultivated close ties with Trump; Belgium’s Flemish Interest, the Flemish separatist far-right party; and France’s National Rally, the party of Marine Le Pen and her successor Jordan Bardella, have each signaled opposition or skepticism toward the Iran conflict as well.² All of these parties spent years aligning themselves closely with Trump and his MAGA movement, and they were now telling their voters that this particular war is not theirs to fight, fund, or absorb the consequences of.

These parties did not arrive at this position overnight, and the AfD and Italy’s League in particular have been making this argument for years. Their opposition to the Iran war is inseparable from their opposition to the Ukraine war, and both are inseparable from a broader argument about who actually pays when Washington goes to war.

Trump and the European “Far-Right”

What drew these parties to Trump was not, primarily, a shared cultural agenda, (though that was part of it.) It was the promise, stated repeatedly throughout both of his campaigns, that Trump represented a break from the American foreign policy consensus that had spent three decades deploying military force across the Middle East and Central Asia with catastrophic results. He said it as far back as 2015, when he stood on a Republican primary debate stage and told Jeb Bush directly that his brother had lied about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, that the invasion had been a disaster, and that the people who cheered it on had blood on their hands. No mainstream Republican had ever said anything like it.

Opposition to American military adventurism and NATO expansionism had been a consistent thread in European nationalist politics since at least the Iraq War, and for good reason: it’s European countries, not the United States, that absorb the migration consequences when those military interventions collapse countries. The NATO intervention in Libya in 2011 turned the country into a failed state sending hundreds of thousands of migrants to Italy’s shores annually. The Syrian war displaced over six million people, more than 1.3 million of whom resettled in Europe, with Germany alone absorbing around 700,000. Trump seemed to finally offer, from inside Washington itself, a skepticism of American military interventionism that European nationalist parties had long held on their own.

In 2024, Trump vowed to end the war in Ukraine on “day one.” He campaigned on being a president of peace, not war (verbatim) a political identity he had been building since 2015. “I’m not going to start wars, I’m going to stop wars,” he told supporters on election night in 2024.⁴ He would also, he promised repeatedly, never allow American soldiers to die in conflicts that had nothing to do with America.

For Matteo Salvini, the leader of Italy’s League and a politician who had called for Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize and consistently opposed Western military adventurism including the arming of Ukraine, this seemed like genuine ideological kinship. For Le Pen in France, the appeal was similar: a Washington that would stop treating European soil and European economies as resources to be mobilized for American strategic goals.⁵

But none of those promises held. Trump has authorized military force in seven countries during his second term. He watched as his closest ally, Israel, used American weapons to displace over a million Lebanese, with Israeli officials openly discussing whether those people will ever be permitted to return home, raising the obvious question of where a population that size will end up. He failed to end the war in Ukraine on day one or any day since. And he just initiated a war with Iran without notifying a single European ally in advance, that has sent oil prices climbing over $100 a barrel, and has already displaced millions of people from a country of 93 million, raising the same question European politicians have been grappling with since Libya and Syria: where will these people go?⁴

The Ukraine promise deserves particular attention. Trump vowed to end that war on day one. Instead he sent billions in American weapons, including Patriot air defense systems, artillery, and precision guided munitions into the conflict. The war is now in its fifth year with no sign of stopping. For European nationalist parties whose voters are paying for the economic fallout of that conflict in energy prices and inflation, the gap between what Trump promised and what he has actually done is impossible to ignore.⁶

Germany’s ‘Extremists’ Have More Principles Than Washington

The Alternative für Deutschland (Alternative for Germany in English) is the most politically toxic party in Germany. Its members have been surveilled by domestic intelligence services, the party has faced multiple attempts to ban it outright, and it is routinely described in Western media and by political opponents as neo-Nazi, a label applied so broadly and reflexively that it functions less as a description than as a way to silence inconvenient politics, the same tactic used to dismiss MAGA supporters as deplorable chuds or conspiracy theorists.

Consider then what the AfD actually said when the bombs started falling on Tehran. On the day the war began, Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla, the party’s co-leaders, demanded “absolute restraint,” insisted that “the civilian population and civilian infrastructure must remain protected,” and called for full compliance with international humanitarian law.¹ AfD MP Matthias Moosdorf said plainly: “Iran posed no danger for the US and Israel whatsoever.”⁷ The statement caused such discomfort within the party’s own pro-American wing that some members complained internally that “we sound like the Greens.”⁷ Compare that to the response of much of the Democratic Party establishment in the United States and the centrist governments of Europe, many of whom responded to the outbreak of the war not by condemning the unprovoked strikes on Iran but by condemning Iran, the country being bombed.⁸

The party that Western commentators most reliably invoke as the benchmark of dangerous extremism was, on the question of war and peace, more principled than the self-described defenders of the liberal international order. The extremism label functions as a way to put certain political questions beyond the reach of polite debate, to make the people asking them too toxic to engage with seriously, and in doing so it protects policy orthodoxies that have been catastrophically wrong about the Middle East, about Russia, and about what American power actually costs the countries that serve as its platform.

Consider that when Seymour Hersh published his reporting that the US Navy had blown up the Nord Stream pipelines, destroying Germany’s primary source of cheap Russian gas, it was the AfD that formally demanded a Bundestag debate on covert American involvement and called for US troops to be removed from Germany if the reporting proved accurate. The German government refused to publish its investigation results and responded to the AfD’s formal inquiry about possible American intelligence involvement by saying the question “cannot be answered for reasons of public interest.” The party being surveilled by German intelligence was the only party in parliament willing to ask whether Washington had just destroyed Germany’s energy infrastructure, while the governing coalition decided the German public had no right to know the answer.¹⁴

The Nord Stream pipelines leak into the Baltic Sea, September 2022. The pipelines had delivered cheap Russian gas to Germany for years. Their destruction, the largest single release of greenhouse gases ever recorded, was later reported to have been carried by the US Navy.

Weidel demanded in the Bundestag, Germany’s federal parliament, that Germany stop “financing one of the world’s most corrupt countries with billions to prolong a hopeless war,” and pushed for restored gas imports from Russia, arguing that Germany’s natural economic interest lies in proximity to Russia, not in subordinating its energy policy and industrial base to Washington’s strategic priorities.¹⁰ Germany’s deindustrialization did not begin when it was buying cheap Russian gas. It began when it stopped. German manufacturers, particularly in the chemicals, steel, and automotive sectors, built their cost structures around affordable Russian energy. When that energy disappeared, so did the competitive advantage that made German industry the engine of the European economy. Energy bills for ordinary Germans doubled and inflation surged. Companies that had operated in Germany for generations began relocating production and German workers felt all of this directly. The AfD’s argument, that none of it was necessary, that it was the price Germany paid for an American foreign policy decision it had no say in, does not require any sympathy for Russia to find compelling.

You don’t have to agree with any of AfD’s war and peace positions to recognize that they form a coherent worldview, one organized around a simple question: what is actually in Germany’s interest? On Ukraine, the AfD’s answer is not this war, which has deindustrialized Germany, severed its energy ties with Russia, and turned the country into a staging ground for a conflict driven by American strategic priorities. On Iran, the answer is the same: not this war, which threatens new waves of migration from a destabilized country of 93 million people, has already spiked European gas prices by 40 percent in a single day, and risks dragging the continent into a confrontation it had no part in designing.² These positions are consistent across both conflicts, and that consistency suggests something more than tactical distancing from an unpopular Trump. It’s closer to a genuine political philosophy organized around a single question: what is actually in Germany’s interest, and who is actually paying the price when Washington goes to war?

Italy’s American Occupation

Italy’s League, a nationalist right-wing party led by Matteo Salvini that has long opposed both EU centralization and Western military adventurism, built much of its political identity around opposing NATO expansion, sanctions on Russia, intervention in Libya and Syria, and more recently the arming of Ukraine. When the Iran war began, the League’s position was consistent with everything it had argued before. “We always prefer the diplomatic way,” the party’s head of delegation in the European Parliament told reporters, carefully navigating a fierce domestic debate over whether American forces should be permitted to use US military bases on Italian soil to conduct strikes on Iran.²

Italy hosts around 120 American military installations, including Aviano Air Base in the north, where F-16 fighters and reportedly nuclear warheads are stationed, Naval Air Station Sigonella in Sicily which is used for armed drone and reconnaissance missions across the Mediterranean, and Camp Darby near Pisa, a vast logistics hub storing American weapons and ammunition connected directly to the port of Livorno. More than 12,000 US military personnel are stationed across the country. Italy sits at the receiving end of Western military policy in a way Washington never has to geographically reckon with. The NATO intervention in Libya produced a failed state on Italy’s doorstep and a decade of migration crises that reshaped Italian politics entirely. Italian voters have watched that play out in their communities, their politics, and their economy for years, which goes some way toward explaining why between 56 and 70 percent of them now oppose the Iran war.¹¹

American F-16 fighters at Aviano Air Base, northern Italy

Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s prime minister and leader of the Brothers of Italy party, a right-wing nationalist party, was before taking office vocal about the catastrophic consequences of NATO’s Libya intervention and the migration crisis it produced. But in government she has largely fallen in line with the Atlanticist framework, much like Trump himself, who also ran loudly against forever wars and is now proudly prosecuting one. The Washington Post, in an editorial published just before Meloni took office, called her a “firebrand ethno-nationalist” whose party “arose from the ashes of post-World War II Italian fascism” and described her rise as sending “shock waves through Europe.”¹³ That same politician, now prime minister, stood in the Italian Senate and said the US-Israeli strikes were part of a growing trend of “unilateral interventions outside the scope of international law,” compared them directly to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and condemned what she called a “massacre of little girls” after a US strike killed at least 170 people, most of them children, at a girls’ school in Minab, Iran.¹²

Meloni and Trump, 2025

Italy’s nationalist party says the right things about Western interventionism. Meanwhile American jets are taking off from their soil to bomb Iran, and they are in the governing coalition that is allowing it to happen while loudly objecting to it. As if they aren’t in control of the military affairs of their own country.

European countries that host American military bases were told they were getting security in return. What they actually got was the liability of being party to any war Washington decides to fight, with no meaningful say over when, where, or against whom those wars are waged. If a foreign military operates from your territory and you have no control over what it does, the word for that arrangement is not alliance. It’s something closer to occupation.

The Parties They Call Fascists

The AfD is probably the most politically toxic party in the European Union. Its members have faced multiple attempts to ban the party outright, and Germany’s domestic intelligence service has classified it as a confirmed right-wing extremist organization, producing a 1,100-page report describing it as a threat to democracy, a designation that allows the state to monitor its communications and use informants against its members. Years of headlines have tied AfD figures to Nazi-era terminology, meetings with neo-Nazis, and the downplaying of the Holocaust. The party has been expelled from EU parliamentary groups, frozen out of coalition governments, and subjected to a level of institutional hostility that no other major party in Europe currently faces.

And yet, on the day the United States and Israel began an unprovoked bombing and assassination campaign against Iran, the AfD called for absolute restraint, demanded the protection of civilians, invoked international humanitarian law, and said plainly that Iran posed no danger to either country. Italy’s League, a party whose leader Matteo Salvini has been called a fascist so often it barely registers anymore, said they always prefer the diplomatic way, while his party debated barring American forces from using the bases on Italian soil for military operations entirely. Both parties had been making this argument for years before the bombs fell. The AfD had opposed the Ukraine war on the same grounds: Germany does not benefit, Germany pays the costs, and decisions that devastate German workers should not be made in Washington. Salvini’s party had spent years watching the consequences of NATO’s Libya intervention and the US dirty war on Syria wash up on Italian shores and saying so in parliament. Their position on Iran did not come from nowhere. It is consistent with a worldview organized around a single question: what do European workers actually gain from any of this?

It is worth asking whether the ferocity of the establishment’s campaign against these parties has less to do with their domestic politics and more to do with the fact that they represent the most coherent threat to a ruling political consensus that has presided over the deindustrialization of Germany, the destruction of its energy model, the hollowing out of Europe’s working class, and its subordination to a series of American military adventures that have benefited Washington and cost Europe enormously. The parties that get surveilled, banned, and labeled extremist are the ones asking who these wars are actually for, while the ones waving them through are considered perfectly sane and respectable.

The Democratic Party of the United States is supposed to be the left-wing opposition party in America. In October 2024, Kamala Harris went on 60 Minutes and called Iran America’s “greatest adversary,” said Iran had “American blood on their hands,” and refused to rule out military action if Iran was building a nuclear weapon, calling it “one of my highest priorities” to ensure Iran never became a nuclear power.¹⁶ At the Democratic National Convention she declared she would “never hesitate to take whatever action is necessary to defend our forces and our interests against Iran.”¹⁷ Her administration deployed US troops and military assets to defend Israel against Iran, maintained and expanded Trump’s sanctions on Iran, and rehearsed the strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in mid-2024.¹⁵ Biden failed to revive the nuclear deal despite promising to do so, and without it there was nothing standing between Trump and his justification for war.

Kamala Harris receives a tour of an Israeli missile system in the Negev Desert, 2020

This is not incidental to who leads the party. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is among the top recipients of AIPAC funding in the Senate and voted against the 2015 nuclear deal that might have prevented this war entirely. In the months before the bombing began, Schumer released a video accusing Trump of not being hawkish enough on Iran, saying he was “folding” and cutting “side deals.” When the bombs actually fell, Schumer’s response was not to condemn the strikes but to say “Iran must never be allowed to attain a nuclear weapon.” House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, the single largest recipient of pro-Israel money in the House, called Iran “a bad actor that must be aggressively confronted.” A senior aide to Schumer told reporters that many AIPAC-aligned Senate Democrats had actually wanted Trump to attack Iran, believing it would weaken Iran while letting Trump absorb the political cost. Democratic leadership worked behind the scenes to delay the war powers vote until after the bombing had already begun.¹⁹

During four years of what many of their own voters called a genocide in Gaza, not a single senior Democrat resigned in protest. The party that called itself the opposition spent years attacking Trump for being insufficiently tough on Iran, and when he finally went to war with Iran, worked to make sure no vote was held that might have stopped it. That is not an opposition party. That is a collaborator. The parties being told they are the threat to democracy, the ones labeled fascist and surveilled by the state and frozen out of every coalition, turned out to be the ones opposing an illegal war on civilians citing humanitarian law and the wishes of their constituents. If you are looking for an anti-war opposition in the Western world right now, you will not find it in the mainstream left. You will find it in the parties everyone agrees you should never take seriously.

Notes