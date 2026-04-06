When President Trump posted “WE GOT HIM!” on Truth Social in the early hours of Sunday morning, the American media machine lurched into action with the enthusiasm of a studio audience responding to a cue card. Within hours, readers were receiving detailed and emotionally calibrated accounts (all from anonymous military officials) of a colonel hiding in the mountains at 7,000 feet elevation, hundreds of IRGC soldiers closing in by the hour, a CIA operation designed to throw Iranian search parties off the scent, a cryptic radio message to verify the airman’s identity, a last-minute aircraft malfunction that stranded special forces on Iranian soil, and a dramatic nighttime extraction that Trump was calling “one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History.”

This rescue story is the central dramatic image of the war so far. It’s also the only good news Washington has had since the war began.

April Fools Day 2003

On April 1, 2003, nine days into the invasion of Iraq, the Pentagon released a five-minute night-vision video of a dramatic Special Operations raid on a hospital in Nasiriyah, Iraq. Inside the hospital was 19-year-old Private First Class Jessica Lynch. The video supposedly showed her being rescued from enemy captivity.

Screenshot of the Jessica Lynch hospital rescue video, 2003

The story that accompanied the footage was extraordinary. Anonymous U.S. officials told the Washington Post that Lynch had “fought fiercely” against her Iraqi captors, sustaining gunshot and stab wounds but continuing to fire until her ammunition ran out. She was soon being described across the American press as a “little girl Rambo from the hills of West Virginia,” a characterization that spread through media outlets with speed but no scrutiny.

The story arrived at precisely the moment the Iraq invasion was running into its first serious difficulties, with public confidence beginning to wobble. It had everything a wartime public needed to feel reassured: youth, heroism, and sacrifice. And it was, in its entirety, totally false.

Lynch never fired her weapon. She was knocked unconscious when her vehicle crashed and woke up hours later in the Iraqi hospital where, it later emerged, the staff had treated her humanely and had even tried to return her to American forces before the Hollywood “rescue” took place. The doctor who first examined Lynch in Germany, Dr. Gene Bolles, confirmed at a congressional hearing that she didn’t have any bullet wounds, a fact he was initially barred from sharing publicly because he had been required by the Pentagon to sign a nondisclosure agreement specifically related to her case.

Jessica Lynch testifies before congress in 2007, said the Pentagon told the American public an “elaborate fairy tale.”

The Washington Post’s Michael Getler, later reflected on his paper’s role in propagating the myth: “This was the single most memorable story of the war, and it had huge propaganda value. It was false, but it didn’t get knocked down until it didn’t matter quite so much.”

In other words, the false story served its purpose, and by the time its falseness was widely understood, the political moment it was designed to support had already passed.

Washington is Losing

The U.S.-Israel war on Iran, now in its 37th day, has not unfolded the way Washington sold it to the American public. The stated objectives were clear: regime change in Tehran and the destruction of Iran’s nuclear capabilities. Neither has happened, but what has happened is that Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, giving Tehran a stranglehold over a shipping lane through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply passes. Far from being weakened, Iran now holds more leverage over the global economy than it did before the war began. Trump has taken to Truth Social every few days shamelessly and desperately demanding that Iran reopen the strait. It’s still closed.

The day after Trump proudly declared that Iran’s air defenses had been “totally wiped out” Iran shot down an American F-15E Strike Eagle, one of the most advanced fighter jets in the U.S. arsenal, over Iranian territory.

The human and material costs to the U.S. have been severe and, according to multiple reports, deliberately obscured. The Intercept found that at least 15 American service members have been killed and more than 520 wounded since the war began, figures the Pentagon has still resists confirming. Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, the largest U.S. military hospital abroad and the only American Level II trauma center overseas, suspended its labor and delivery services entirely to free up capacity for combat casualties, issued urgent calls for blood donations, and received evacuation flights of critically wounded service members, dozens of whom arrived suffering from traumatic brain injuries, memory loss, and other conditions classified as “urgent” by military medical staff. The decision to restructure the hospital’s operations was made, according to internal memos, at a “very high level” within the U.S. military.

Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany,

Iran has also shot down at least 16 American MQ-9 Reaper drones since the war began, some of the most advanced unmanned platforms in the U.S. arsenal, each costing upwards of $30 million, representing close to half a billion dollars in lost hardware. Energy prices are surging and a growing percentage of the American public is questioning what, exactly, the war is for.

The Trump administration is not a government flush with easy victories to celebrate. It’s a government that needs one so desperately it might manufacture one.

Everyone is Anonymous

The single most important fact about the Iran rescue narrative is this: every single detail comes exclusively from anonymous U.S. government officials. The CIA’s operation to mislead Iranian search parties? Anonymous officials speaking to Axios. The secret radio message? An unnamed Pentagon official. The moment when the extraction aircraft malfunctioned and stranded the commandos on Iranian soil? An unnamed Pentagon official speaking to Reuters. Trump’s own account? A Truth Social post long on Hollywood-type drama and short on any specifics. The identities of the rescued personnel? Also secret.

Iran is disputing significant portions of the story, claiming its forces shot down several American aircraft during the operation and that the narrative of a clean extraction is false. Their counter-narrative deserves scrutiny too. But a government defending its homeland in an existential conflict has no particular need to manufacture heroism for a domestic audience. A government asking its citizens to pay for an expensive, inconclusive war being fought thousands of miles away, with no clear endgame, has every reason to.

The Patriotic New York Times

The New York Times covered the rescue story four separate times in 24 hours. Each piece relayed the official American account as established fact, quoted U.S. officials exclusively, and treated the absence of independent verification as unremarkable. The articles read less like journalism and more like an Army-Hollywood thriller — heroes and villains clearly assigned, the dramatic arc intact, the suspense carefully calibrated, the emotional payoff delivered on schedule.

The Times didn’t interrogate the spectacle but entirely participated in it. There was the lonely soldier evading capture in the mountains, the CIA running a genius deception operation, the enemy forces closing in, the last-minute malfunction, and then the multiplex-ready successful extraction.

And in those same days, the Times gave no coverage to stories that reflect far more honestly on the state of this war: the 16 downed MQ-9 Reaper drones at $30 million apiece, and the wounded filling a German military hospital that had to suspend normal operations to keep up with the volume.

Newspapers aside, none of this means the rescue didn’t happen. But when Jessica Lynch was finally able to speak for herself, years after her rescue, she told Congress that the military had told the American public an “elaborate fairy tail”.