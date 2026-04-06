Jeremy Loffredo

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Malcolm MacPhail's avatar
Malcolm MacPhail
19h

Hints are now coming out from reliable sources such as retired military and diplomatic commentators, some who still have contacts in the military and security apparatus, that the F15 was part of an operation to take the enriched uranium at the facility near Isfahan which totally failed. Multiple special forces units were involved - Seal Team 6, Delta Force and Rangers. Seems five to nine fixed wing and rotary aircraft were destroyed and there may have been multiple casualties. That a pilot was rescued, who hasn’t been identified as of yet, is now being used to spin this operation as a great success when it now looks like an abject failure.

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michael's avatar
michael
1h

On a scale of 1-10 its complete bullshit

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