Jeremy Loffredo

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Aurora Johnson's avatar
Aurora Johnson
18h

Powerful reporting. Thank you.

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Lena's avatar
Lena
6h

How much one must HATE this land, the people, everything about it, even the air - to do something like that to ancient beauty and people’s homes. Zionists will never build anything “Jewish” instead. They hate this land. Hate and envy are their main motivation.

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