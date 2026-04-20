The ninth plague of Passover, as described in the Book of Exodus, is the plague of darkness, in which a thick darkness “which may be felt” descends on the land of Egypt for three days, during which no Egyptian can see another, no Egyptian can rise from his place, and no Egyptian can travel anywhere, while a “chosen” population a short distance away continues unaffected. On April 8, 2026, the Israeli Air Force code-named its largest coordinated air campaign against Lebanon in more than four decades Operation Eternal Darkness, a direct reference to that plague, and a direct description of what Israel was attempting to impose on the Lebanese civilian population on the ground below.

Between 2:14 and 2:26 p.m. local time that day, roughly fifty American-made Israeli fighter jets dropped around one hundred and sixty American-made bombs on more than one hundred sites across Lebanon. The Lebanese Health Ministry reported at least 303 people killed and 1,150 wounded in that ten-minute window, with hundreds more believed to be trapped beneath the rubble. Lebanon would come to call it Black Wednesday.

The international press has framed the current Israeli assault as the “2026 Lebanon war,” reportedly triggered by Hezbollah rocket fire following the joint U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran on February 28. That framing is not just incomplete, it’s misleading. The war on southern Lebanon never stopped. It continued quietly and methodically throughout the sixteen months of the so-called ceasefire. I spent last summer documenting it on the ground as Israel violated the ceasefire over 14,000 times.

The villages where I conducted these interviews are the same places now being packed with explosives and being wholesale detonated by IDF soldiers who openly profess their desire to make southern Lebanon part of Israel and move their families there.

At the top of this page is a video report from southern Lebanon I produced for Drop Site News. Below is a video report I shot while driving through the town of Aita al Shaab, which no longer exists according to my friend and Lebanese colleague, Mohammad Kleit.