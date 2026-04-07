JD VANCE: NUKING IRAN IS AMERICA FIRST
At a Hungarian-American friendship summit in Budapest today, the Vice President of the United States threatened what sounded very much like nuclear war while talking about Americans air conditioning and gas bills.
This came hours after President Trump posted on Truth Social that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” and with nobody in the administration clarifying whether that meant conventional strikes or something else, JD Vance stepped to a podium in Budapest and said this:
“What we really want is a world where oil and gas is flowing freely, where people can heat and cool their homes, can afford to transport themselves to work. That’s not going to happen if the Iranians are engaged in acts of economic terrorism. So they’ve got to know that we have tools in our toolkit that we have so far decided not to use. The President of the United States can decide to use them, and he will decide to use them if the Iranians don’t change their course of conduct.”
Trump said a civilization would die tonight, and hours later, from a podium in Budapest, his Vice President confirmed that weapons exist which the United States has deliberately chosen not to use yet, wrapping that confirmation entirely in the language of gas prices and heating bills rather than anything resembling military justification. “Tools we have so far decided not to use” is the kind of phrase that foreign ministries and intelligence services parse with extreme care, and it’s not the language of conventional escalation.
This is what nuclear war signaling looks like but repackaged as Vance’s famous “America First populism”, and it’s one of the most extraordinary acts of political messaging in recent memory.
Since the middle of March, Trump has given Iran ten days to make a deal, then extended it. He warned of “48 hours before all Hell rains down,” then extended that. He said Iran has 24 hours and then extended that 4 times. He said they have until “next week” twice. He posted a profanity-laced ultimatum on Easter Sunday which also came and went. He held a press conference declaring every bridge in Iran would be decimated if Iran didn’t “make a deal.” Each deadline has dissolved into the next, and Iran has called the threats “delusional” and hasn’t moved. Each new threat is an attempt to recover the credibility the last unmet threat destroyed, which is not a negotiating strategy so much as the behavior of an administration that expected Iran to fold quickly and is now trapped in a war it can’t win.
It’s worth noting throughout all of this is that the Strait of Hormuz, whose closure is now being used to justify everything up to and including civilization-ending threats, was open before the war started. Iran closed it in response to being bombed, and so Vance is framing Iranian control of their own coastal waters as "economic terrorism," turning a defensive response to an attack into a justification for dropping a nuke.
Some analysts, among them Jacob Levich on Twitter, have argued that what we are watching is deliberate: that breaking the post-Hiroshima nuclear taboo has long been a goal of the American ruling class, and that Trump, now being called insane by members of his own party and facing 25th Amendment calls from Democrats, provides convenient cover: strike, remove the madman, install the coherent successor. The theory has logic to it, but what Vance said today complicates it considerably. If the plan is to blame Trump for what comes next, nobody told Vance. He’s out there making the same threats, in complete sentences, in a suit, in Europe. The only difference is that he’s contorting the threats into the “America First Populism” that he’s become known for.
Jeremy Loffredo is an independent journalist. To receive new posts and support his work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Next time someone says that Iran is dangerous and they need to be stopped…here’s some history to share.
1901: A British businessman secures exclusive rights to Iran’s oil. Iran gets almost nothing from its own resource.
1908: Oil is struck. Anglo-Iranian Oil Company is formed. It later becomes BP. The British Royal Navy converts from coal to oil, making Iranian petroleum a strategic military asset for the British Empire.
For the next 50 years, Iran’s oil is extracted by a foreign corporation. Iran receives a fraction of the profits. Saudi Arabia negotiates a 50-50 profit split with ARAMCO. Iran asks for the same terms. Britain refuses.
1951: Iran’s democratically elected Prime Minister, Mohammad Mossadegh, nationalizes Iran’s oil through a unanimous vote in parliament. Completely legal. Completely constitutional. His argument was simple: this is our oil.
Britain responds with an international blockade. No negotiation. No compromise. They want their oil back.
1953: The CIA (Operation Ajax) and MI6 (Operation Boot) overthrow Mossadegh. They bribe politicians, clerics, journalists, and military officers. They fund fake protests. They run disinformation campaigns through newspapers they secretly own. MI6 operatives kidnap and murder Iran’s chief of police and dump his body in public as a warning.
They reinstall the Shah — a monarch who serves Western oil interests. The CIA officially acknowledged its role in 2013.
After the coup, BP retains a 40% stake. American oil companies including Exxon and Mobil get significant shares. Iran’s democratic government is gone. Its oil is back under foreign control.
1953-1979: The Shah rules for 26 years as a Western-backed authoritarian. His secret police, SAVAK, is trained by the CIA and Mossad. SAVAK tortures and kills political dissidents systematically. Iran becomes one of the largest purchasers of American weapons. The Shah lives in extraordinary luxury while much of the population remains poor.
During this entire period, Israel and Iran are close allies. SAVAK and Mossad share intelligence. Israel sells weapons to Iran. Nobody in the West calls Iran a “terrorist state” because the dictator is their dictator.
1979: The Iranian people overthrow the Shah in a popular revolution. This is where your list begins — as if the revolution appeared out of nowhere, motivated by nothing but religious fanaticism.
Now let’s talk about the US embassy that was attacked.
The US news likes to paint the 1979 hostage crisis as an unprovoked attack on America. The revolutionaries seized the embassy because the last time there was a democratic movement in Iran, the CIA ran the coup to crush it from that same embassy. They weren’t being paranoid. They were being historically accurate.
Britannica’s own assessment: “It is generally agreed today that the 1953 coup sowed the seeds for the Islamic Revolution of 1979.”
That’s not a conspiracy theory. That’s the encyclopedia.
Now let’s ask a couple more questions.
Why are there U.S. military bases in Iraq? Because the U.S. invaded Iraq in 2003 on claims of weapons of mass destruction that turned out to be false. Over a million Iraqi civilians died. No American official was ever prosecuted.
Why is there conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon? Because Israel invaded Lebanon in 1982 and occupied southern Lebanon for 18 years.
Why are Houthi rebels attacking ships? Because a U.S.-backed Saudi coalition bombed Yemen for years, creating what the UN called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Over 150,000 dead. Famine. Cholera outbreaks...
Vance has completely disqualified himself from ever holding public office. He is war monger, every bit as bad as Trump, a bloodthirsty ghoul. Vance so hungry to be president he follows MAGA maniacs who are eager for nuclear wars just to own the libs, they will destroy society if we let them. Impeach Trump and Vance NOW!!!!!!!