At a Hungarian-American friendship summit in Budapest today, the Vice President of the United States threatened what sounded very much like nuclear war while talking about Americans air conditioning and gas bills.

This came hours after President Trump posted on Truth Social that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” and with nobody in the administration clarifying whether that meant conventional strikes or something else, JD Vance stepped to a podium in Budapest and said this:

“What we really want is a world where oil and gas is flowing freely, where people can heat and cool their homes, can afford to transport themselves to work. That’s not going to happen if the Iranians are engaged in acts of economic terrorism. So they’ve got to know that we have tools in our toolkit that we have so far decided not to use. The President of the United States can decide to use them, and he will decide to use them if the Iranians don’t change their course of conduct.”

Trump said a civilization would die tonight, and hours later, from a podium in Budapest, his Vice President confirmed that weapons exist which the United States has deliberately chosen not to use yet, wrapping that confirmation entirely in the language of gas prices and heating bills rather than anything resembling military justification. “Tools we have so far decided not to use” is the kind of phrase that foreign ministries and intelligence services parse with extreme care, and it’s not the language of conventional escalation.

This is what nuclear war signaling looks like but repackaged as Vance’s famous “America First populism”, and it’s one of the most extraordinary acts of political messaging in recent memory.

Since the middle of March, Trump has given Iran ten days to make a deal, then extended it. He warned of “48 hours before all Hell rains down,” then extended that. He said Iran has 24 hours and then extended that 4 times. He said they have until “next week” twice. He posted a profanity-laced ultimatum on Easter Sunday which also came and went. He held a press conference declaring every bridge in Iran would be decimated if Iran didn’t “make a deal.” Each deadline has dissolved into the next, and Iran has called the threats “delusional” and hasn’t moved. Each new threat is an attempt to recover the credibility the last unmet threat destroyed, which is not a negotiating strategy so much as the behavior of an administration that expected Iran to fold quickly and is now trapped in a war it can’t win.

It’s worth noting throughout all of this is that the Strait of Hormuz, whose closure is now being used to justify everything up to and including civilization-ending threats, was open before the war started. Iran closed it in response to being bombed, and so Vance is framing Iranian control of their own coastal waters as "economic terrorism," turning a defensive response to an attack into a justification for dropping a nuke.

Some analysts, among them Jacob Levich on Twitter, have argued that what we are watching is deliberate: that breaking the post-Hiroshima nuclear taboo has long been a goal of the American ruling class, and that Trump, now being called insane by members of his own party and facing 25th Amendment calls from Democrats, provides convenient cover: strike, remove the madman, install the coherent successor. The theory has logic to it, but what Vance said today complicates it considerably. If the plan is to blame Trump for what comes next, nobody told Vance. He’s out there making the same threats, in complete sentences, in a suit, in Europe. The only difference is that he’s contorting the threats into the “America First Populism” that he’s become known for.