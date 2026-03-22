Jeremy Loffredo

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Aurora Johnson's avatar
Aurora Johnson
12h

great report. utterly, utterly shocking while not at all surprising

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Kristin Elizabeth's avatar
Kristin Elizabeth
4h

Really good work, as always. Thanks for everything you do!

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