Jeremy Loffredo

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Mike Rube's avatar
Mike Rube
Mar 12

This is classic liberal obfuscation. A constructed denial of the true ugliness and cruelty of the their actual position. Which supports the continued brutal colonialism that has kept them wealthy and privileged. The NYT is intentionally designed to ameliorate the discomfort of this cognitive dissonance. Which in this case encourages acts that are murderous and deadly, yet wraps them in fabric that is soft and comforting.

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Bob Martin's avatar
Bob Martin
Mar 12

Thank you for pointing out NYT distortions, the same as those used by all so-called "mainstream" media in the belly of the US Empire beast. One could do a whole thesis on this subject, and in fact entire books, like Manufacturing Consent, have detailed the nefarious and intentional ways that the media acts as an arm, maybe the most important one, of the Empire. Because even an empire needs the cooperation of the public, and the only way to get it consistently is via highly sophisticated, highly disguised propaganda.

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