On March 7 and March 8, the New York Times published two articles explaining what the United States and Israel are targeting in their ongoing bombing campaign against Iran.

The two articles are supposed to act as explanatory pieces about the objectives of the war. Across both articles, however, every description of what the bombing campaign is hitting comes directly from the governments carrying it out. The reporting exclusively relies on a “senior U.S. military official”, the Pentagon, U.S. Central Command, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the Israeli military, and Israel’s ambassador to Washington.

Neither article quotes Iranian officials, independent military analysts, humanitarian organizations, or civilians inside Iran. Neither article mentions civilian deaths or the destruction of civilian infrastructure such as medical centers, water desalination plants, apartment buildings, mosques, or schools.

When I pointed this out on Twitter, the official New York Times “communications” account [@NYTimesPR] responded. The response didn’t read like a calm editorial clarification. The person running the account appeared triggered and began rapidly posting links to other Times articles while accusing me of “either through ignorance or willful misleading” overlooking the paper’s coverage.

The substance of the reply was that the two pieces I criticized were examples of “military reporting.” In other words, the explanation offered by the Times was that articles describing what the United States and Israel are bombing can rely entirely on statements from the militaries conducting the bombing because it’s simply the nature of the genre of “military reporting”.

This appears to be a recently invented journalistic category in which Pentagon and Israeli military claims about what their bombs are striking can be printed without scrutiny or competing analysis.

After giving me the “military reporting” excuse, the Times account began bombarding my Twitter replies with numerous links to other articles that it claimed demonstrated the paper was documenting civilian suffering inside Iran in an attempt to prove that its coverage of the war is not American or Israeli propaganda.

The first article they sent ends up proving my point.

The piece is titled “As U.S. Bombs Tehran, Some Iranians Feel Abandoned by Their Leaders.” The subtitle reads: “The government provided little advice in the days before the attacks or as the bombs fell, more than a dozen Iranians said in interviews.”

The central premise of the article is that residents of Tehran feel abandoned because the Iranian government has not adequately advised them on how to stay safe during the U.S. and Israeli bombing campaign. Rather than focusing on the bombing itself, the article directs scrutiny toward the government of the country being bombed.

Tehran is a city of roughly ten million people that is currently experiencing large-scale aerial bombardment. Yet the article frames the central problem confronting civilians not as the bombing itself, but as the Iranian government’s supposed failure to provide clearer guidance on how to survive it. The bombing campaign becomes almost a backdrop to the story while the narrative emphasis shifts toward the alleged incompetence or indifference of Iranian authorities.

“State television said little about how to stay safe from the bombs,” the Times writes, noting that the network instead broadcast revolutionary songs and denunciations of the United States and Israel.

When bombs are falling across a large metropolitan area, it’s not obvious what type of broadcast guidance could meaningfully protect civilians. The problem facing residents of Tehran isn’t a lack of television instructions. The problem is thousands of bombs are being dropped on their city.

Later in the article, the reporting acknowledges something that undermines the original premise. According to the Times, Tehran’s mayor, Alireza Zakani, had told residents that subway stations and underground parking complexes are serving as shelters.

In other words, local authorities had in fact advised residents to move to underground locations that might offer some protection from airstrikes.

But once this fact appears, the criticism in the article simply changes direction. The problem now, readers are informed, is that these underground shelters lacked amenities such as portable bathrooms.

At that point the New York Times reader is left with a surreal conclusion. The primary failure of the Iranian government during a massive bombing campaign appears to be the lack of bathrooms in potential shelters.

By the end of the article, the subject dramatically shifts. The piece actually concludes with a discussion of Iran’s internal political tensions and the recent government crackdown on protests.

An article about a brutal U.S.–Israeli bombing campaign against Iran became a story about how the Iranian government is failing to keep its citizens safe. The piece argues that authorities abandoned civilians but then acknowledges that officials were directing residents to safe shelters.

The end-of-article discussion of demonstrations and the government’s crackdown does not clearly relate to the article’s stated subject, which is how civilians and government are responding to the U.S. and Israeli bombing campaign.

The story closes by quoting protesters accusing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, of mass murder. Khamenei was killed by the United States and Israel in the opening strikes of the war. Ending the article this way shifts the focus away from the bombing campaign itself and toward an accusation that portrays the leader the United States and Israel had just killed as a mass murderer, a framing that implicitly helps justify his assassination.

Boom. Proof that the New York Times is not propaganda from the Paper of Record itself.