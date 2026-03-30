Jeremy Loffredo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeffrey S. Kaye's avatar
Jeffrey S. Kaye
15h

Good article! If either Israel or the US uses a nuclear weapon or weapons on Iran, that will mean the destruction of the world order, either through escalation to full-scale thermonuclear war, or because the legitimacy of these countries will disappear behind a veil of state oppression. Then there will no question that we have entered a period of intense revolutionary struggle!

Reply
Share
Chris D's avatar
Chris D
16h

What a nightmare this all is.

Reply
Share
9 replies
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeremy Loffredo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture