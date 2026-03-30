On March 27, 2026, Mohamad Safa, a diplomat active within the United Nations system for nearly twelve years, resigned his position and issued a warning that has received almost no coverage in the Western press: the United States may be preparing to use a nuclear weapon against Iran. He wrote that he could not in good conscience remain associated with an institution he alleged was actively preparing for that possibility, noting that Tehran has a population of ten million people. In his resignation letter he described the entire nuclear threat narrative as a deliberate misinformation campaign: “This lobby was used to deceive you into believing that Iran posed an imminent threat to world peace. This was a lie.”

Mohamad Safa at the United Nations, 2024

Three days later, Italy’s Defense Minister Guido Crosetto gave an interview to La Repubblica in which he said: “I am forced to know things that no longer let me sleep, because of what could happen in the coming weeks.” He did not say what those things were. A sitting defense minister of a major NATO ally, speaking on the record, saying he cannot sleep because of what he knows is coming is a statement that should dominate the news cycle. It has barely registered.

On March 29, CNN published a report that was remarkable not simply because it gave Safa’s warning context, but because it directly contradicted the foundational justification for the war that CNN and the broader Western press had spent two years constructing. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the man characterized across Western media as the engine of Iranian nuclear ambition, was in fact the primary force preventing Iran from building a nuclear bomb. His religious prohibition on nuclear weapons was the restraining doctrine holding the Islamic Republic’s most militaristic faction in check. Every narrative beat used to sell this war to the public, the hardline leader, the relentless nuclear drive, the necessity of removing him, pointed in precisely the wrong direction. His assassination has not prevented a nuclear Iran. It has, experts now say, made one considerably more likely.

CCTV Footage Captures Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei Moments Before Assassination

A very plausible argument that no one in the Western press has seriously entertained is that this outcome was not a miscalculation but a precondition. The U.S. intelligence community’s own 2025 Worldwide Threat Assessment stated that Khamenei had not reauthorized Iran’s nuclear weapons program and that pressure to do so was building on him, meaning he was the figure absorbing and resisting that pressure. That information was public, available to every reporter covering this story, and was not centered in Western coverage the way that “imminent nuclear threat” was. Because here is what his assassination has actually produced: an Iran now openly moving toward nuclear weapons capability, led by a harder line IRGC-aligned government. The man who refused to build the bomb is gone. That is not a country you negotiate with. That is a country, in the logic of those driving this war, that you justify nuking. Removing the man who was keeping Iran below the nuclear threshold does not serve the stated goal of preventing a nuclear Iran. It serves the goal of building the public justification for using a nuclear weapon against one.

Also worth noting separately, and of considerable significance on its own: when Trump’s White House adviser David Sacks warned publicly that Israel might contemplate using a nuclear weapon if the war continued, Trump responded by saying “Israel wouldn’t do that. Israel would never do that.” Since 1969 the United States has operated under a policy of deliberate silence about Israel’s nuclear arsenal, with every president from Clinton onward secretly signing a letter, first reported by the New Yorker in 2018, pledging not to acknowledge Israel’s nuclear existence. By directly addressing whether Israel would use nuclear weapons, Trump broke that silence, becoming the first recent sitting U.S. president to publicly acknowledge that Israel possesses them.

The Times of Israel published an article from Danny Citrinowicz, the IDF’s own former top Iran researcher, whose conclusion was precise: “An agreement prevents Iranians from reaching a bomb, but strengthens the regime. A strike weakens the regime, but strengthens its resolve to reach a bomb.” The Carnegie Endowment concluded the operation would produce, in scholar Karim Sadjadpour’s phrase, “an Iranian Kim Jong-un.” Time magazine quoted a former UN negotiator saying that “for Iran, nuclear weapons are now the only thing that will guarantee regime survival.” These conclusions were available before the operation began but they weren't the frame through which Western coverage was organized. Every serious analyst, every credible institution, and the U.S. government’s own published intelligence all pointed to the same conclusion before the operation began: removing Khamenei would push Iran toward the bomb. That was not an unforeseen consequence. It was the foreseeable, documented, openly available outcome that anyone paying attention already knew. They knew and did it anyway. The most plausible explanation is that a nuclear-pursuing Iran is exactly what they wanted, because it is the only justification that makes using a nuclear weapon against Tehran something a manipulated Western public might accept.

The pattern this record reveals is not one of deliberate deception at the individual journalist level but something explicitly structural. Institutions whose survival depends on official access, whose reporters depend on the goodwill of governments they cover, and whose editors are acutely sensitive to the unprofitability of obstruction during wartime reliably produce coverage that serves the state’s narrative needs through the accumulated weight of small decisions about what to lead with, what to bury, and what not to assign.

When CNN first confirmed Khamenei’s killing, it described him as “Iran’s hardline supreme leader who ruled the country for almost four decades,” a label deployed without qualification that is the residue of years of coverage flattening a complex reality into a serviceable enemy archetype. What it omitted is now the central subject of CNN’s own post-war reporting: that this “hardliner” had maintained a religious ban on nuclear weapons for over two decades, resisted sustained IRGC pressure to abandon it, and was, according to U.S. intelligence, the single most important obstacle between Iran and the bomb. The shorthand served the case for war while the full picture waited for after the war was in full swing.

The press that spent two years calling Khamenei the nuclear threat is now reporting that he was the only thing standing between Iran and the bomb [the man the United States and Israel then went ahead and assassinated.] In the weeks since, a UN diplomat has resigned warning that nuclear use against a city of ten million people may be under active preparation, a NATO defense minister has said publicly that he cannot sleep because of what he knows is coming in the next few weeks, and a sitting U.S. president has, for the first time in the history of the office, confirmed that Israel possesses nuclear weapons.