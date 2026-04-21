A pro-Israel account known as “Mossad Commentary,” which is run by former and current Israeli soldiers, shared a video yesterday from inside a home in southern Lebanon, showing a kitchen that Israeli soldiers said they had used and then left not just in good condition, but cleaned, with floors mopped and polished.

The basic premise of the video isn’t false, in the sense that Israeli soldiers do in fact occupy homes in villages they’re occupying and operate out of them as military positions, using the kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms etc.

Last year, when I was in southern Lebanon, I met a man whose home was similarly used as a base by occupying Israeli military soldiers. When the soldiers were finished in his village, instead of polishing the floors, they lit the house on fire, making the first floor entirely unlivable and spray painted Hebrew on the walls. I walked through his home and interviewed him on his balcony.

Video from inside the formerly occupied home in Aitaroun, Lebanon here, along with an interview with the homeowner, filmed on June 10, 2025: