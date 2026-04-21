Jeremy Loffredo

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Influence through Confluence's avatar
Influence through Confluence
12h

Stop using the word IDF and start calling them for what they really are: Occupation Forces, or Israeli Genocide Forces.

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Lena's avatar
Lena
6h

If only Torah knew what Hebrew will be used for...

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